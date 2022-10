Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Police detained 9 people

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

At least 134 people died after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. At present, taking a big action on the accident, the police have taken 9 people into custody. According to the information received, the rescue operation is going on in the area. The question is arising that who is the culprit of Morbi accident?