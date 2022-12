videoDetails

Gujarat Election 2022: Bhupendra Patel elected leader of legislative party, will be sworn in on December 12

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Bhupendra Patel has been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party during Gujarat BJP Legislators meeting in Gandhinagar. Bhupendra will take oath as the CM of Gujarat for the second time. The swearing-in ceremony may take place on December 12.