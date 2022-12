Gujarat Election 2022: First round, on which side voters? Watch live report of Zee News from ground zero

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Voting is going on today for the first phase of the Gujarat elections. Voting is being held on 89 seats in total of 19 districts of southern parts of Gujarat including Saurashtra-Kutch. 14,382 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of voting and voting will be held on these from 8 am to 5 pm. Total of 788 candidates in this phase