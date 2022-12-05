NewsVideos

Gujarat Election 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah casts vote in Naranpura with family

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
Voting for the second and last phase of the assembly elections is going on in Gujarat today. Amit Shah cast his vote in Naranpura with his family.

