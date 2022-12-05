हिन्दी
Videos
Gujarat Election 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah casts vote in Naranpura with family
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
Voting for the second and last phase of the assembly elections is going on in Gujarat today. Amit Shah cast his vote in Naranpura with his family.
All Videos
12:34
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, listen to what PM said after voting
9:4
Gujarat Election 2022: PM casts vote at Ranip polling booth, crowd gathered to welcome him
9:19
Gujarat Election 2022 | PM Modi came out after casting his vote, huge crowd of people on the streets
5:6
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats of final phase in Gujarat, crowd at polling stations
2:38
Gujarat Election 2022: Hardik Patel made a big claim...
