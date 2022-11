Gujarat Election 2022: Indranil Rajyaguru angry over Isudan Gadhvi's decision to become AAP CM candidate

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party announced Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for upcoming Gujarat Elections. Former MLA Indranil Rajguru got furious on AAP's decision and later joined congress.