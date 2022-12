Gujarat Election 2022: Will Modi wave be seen again in Gujarat? or there will be a big change

Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Voting is going on today for the second and last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. After the first phase of polling for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and South Gujarat regions on December 1, the remaining 93 seats of the 182-seat assembly are in the fray in this phase, The main contest is between the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).