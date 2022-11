Gujarat Election: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a big statement regarding Aam Aadmi Party

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that voting for Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat elections means making BJP win. The Aam Aadmi Party remains silent on the issues of Muslims.