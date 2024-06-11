Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756882
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amarnath Yatra to begin amid heightened security

|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the attack on the pilgrims going to visit Vaishno Devi, now strict steps are being taken regarding the security of Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath Yatra. This year Amarnath Yatra is going to start from 29th June. For which the first batch of pilgrims will leave on 28th June. Amarnath Yatra will last for 52 days. In which the route to visit the holy cave is fixed through two routes. The first one includes the traditional 48 km long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag. While the second one includes the Baltal route with a steep climb of 14 km in Ganderbal. Last year more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Baba Barfani. At the same time, the great festival of faith of Kashmiri Pandits, Kheer Bhawani Mela will be held on 14th June this year. Which will be organized at various places in Kashmir Valley. The Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu will leave for Kashmir on 12th June at 6 am.

All Videos

Protest against Reasi terror attack in Jaipur
Play Icon02:19
Protest against Reasi terror attack in Jaipur
'Terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy...',says S Jaishankar
Play Icon09:05
'Terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy...',says S Jaishankar
Amit Shah reached the Home Ministry
Play Icon05:09
Amit Shah reached the Home Ministry
CM Yogi Adityanath chair UP Cabinet meet
Play Icon03:13
CM Yogi Adityanath chair UP Cabinet meet
Politics Sparks over PM Modi New Cabinet
Play Icon24:09
Politics Sparks over PM Modi New Cabinet

Trending Videos

Protest against Reasi terror attack in Jaipur
play icon2:19
Protest against Reasi terror attack in Jaipur
'Terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy...',says S Jaishankar
play icon9:5
'Terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy...',says S Jaishankar
Amit Shah reached the Home Ministry
play icon5:9
Amit Shah reached the Home Ministry
CM Yogi Adityanath chair UP Cabinet meet
play icon3:13
CM Yogi Adityanath chair UP Cabinet meet
Politics Sparks over PM Modi New Cabinet
play icon24:9
Politics Sparks over PM Modi New Cabinet