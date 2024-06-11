videoDetails

Amarnath Yatra to begin amid heightened security

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

After the attack on the pilgrims going to visit Vaishno Devi, now strict steps are being taken regarding the security of Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath Yatra. This year Amarnath Yatra is going to start from 29th June. For which the first batch of pilgrims will leave on 28th June. Amarnath Yatra will last for 52 days. In which the route to visit the holy cave is fixed through two routes. The first one includes the traditional 48 km long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag. While the second one includes the Baltal route with a steep climb of 14 km in Ganderbal. Last year more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Baba Barfani. At the same time, the great festival of faith of Kashmiri Pandits, Kheer Bhawani Mela will be held on 14th June this year. Which will be organized at various places in Kashmir Valley. The Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu will leave for Kashmir on 12th June at 6 am.