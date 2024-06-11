Advertisement
India To Rename Places In Tibet?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Names of many places near LAC will change. Preparations have been made to respond to China in its own language, now India will also change the names of more than two dozen places on the Line of Actual Control adjacent to China. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has also given a strong message to China in a strong tone. According to sources, after this decision of Modi 3.0 government, new maps will be issued by the army. Apart from 11 mountains, 4 rivers and one pond, the historical Tibetan names of about a dozen residential areas will be recorded.

