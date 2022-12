Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP got the support of Gujarat people, ahead by 157 seats

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be winning big in the counting trends for the assembly elections in Gujarat. According to the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 157 seats, Congress on 16 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 5 seats, Independents on 4 seats.