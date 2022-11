Gujarat Elections 2022: 'BJP will win in Gujarat assembly elections' - Rivaba Jadeja

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

For the Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP has announced the names of 160 candidates out of 182. An interesting thing is that Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has been given ticket by BJP from Jamnagar North.