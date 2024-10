videoDetails

Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Samajwadi Party's poster war has started regarding UP assembly elections. There is a poster on Akhilesh's birthday outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, in which he has been described as the ruler of 27 years.