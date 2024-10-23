videoDetails

Minor Girl molested in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

A case of cheating a minor girl by changing her name and identity has come to light from Delhi... Police reached the spot on PCR call and arrested a boy named Samad... According to the complaint, the student knew the accused but somewhere He was suspicious about the identity of the accused. When the police received a call for help, there was a fight between the two. According to the information, both of them got acquainted on the social media platform Instagram.. and the accused deliberately Was named Hindu...