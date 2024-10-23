Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810633https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/minor-girl-molested-in-delhi-2810633.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Minor Girl molested in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A case of cheating a minor girl by changing her name and identity has come to light from Delhi... Police reached the spot on PCR call and arrested a boy named Samad... According to the complaint, the student knew the accused but somewhere He was suspicious about the identity of the accused. When the police received a call for help, there was a fight between the two. According to the information, both of them got acquainted on the social media platform Instagram.. and the accused deliberately Was named Hindu...

All Videos

Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Play Icon01:23
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Play Icon24:17
 Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Play Icon02:24
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
Play Icon04:09
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
Play Icon03:10
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura

Trending Videos

Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
play icon1:23
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
play icon24:17
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
play icon2:24
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
play icon4:9
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
play icon3:10
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
NEWS ON ONE CLICK