Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi is entering electoral politics for the first time. Priyanka is contesting from Wayanad seat. Congress is going to show its strength on the pretext of Priyanka's nomination. However, Wayanad is considered a safe seat for Congress. Congress has occupied this seat since 2004 and Rahul Gandhi has won this seat by a huge margin in 2019 and 2024. But the important question is that even after getting a big responsibility in UP, Priyanka could not do anything amazing. So will Congress be able to regain its lost ground after Priyanka becomes an MP? We will debate on whether Priyanka is the future of Congress in the coming times.