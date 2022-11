Gujarat Elections: 'Vote for Congress, AAP means victory for BJP' - Owaisi

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Politics has intensified regarding elections in Gujarat. All the parties are trying hard to get victory in the elections. In such a situation, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has fiercely attacked Congress and AAP party including BJP. Watch this report.