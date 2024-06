videoDetails

TDP chief demanded Lok Sabha speaker from BJP

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time. 72 ministers also took oath with him. After taking oath as Prime Minister, Modi immediately came into action. The distribution of departments of ministers will be done shortly. Meanwhile, news is coming out that the TDP chief has put forward the demand of Lok Sabha speaker in front of BJP.