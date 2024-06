videoDetails

Nitin Gadkari retains Road Transport and Highways Ministry

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 Update: The first cabinet meeting is going on after Narendra Modi took oath as PM for the third time. At the same time, a big update has also come out regarding the distribution of departments of the ministers. Nitin Gadkari again got the Ministry of Transport. Once again S. Jaishankar has been given the Ministry of External Affairs.