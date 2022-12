Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: Which party will get the most seats in Gujarat elections?

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

In Gujarat, BJP is going to form the government for the 7th time, destroying all the records so far. Here the number of seats of the Bharatiya Janata Party can go up to 125 this time. At the same time, Congress can get 45 to 60 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party seems to be getting the biggest push. Arvind Kejriwal's party is getting 1 to 5 seats in the exit poll figures.