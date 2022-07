Gujarat Flood Updates : Flood situation uncontrollable in Valsad

The situation in Gujarat's Valsad has become uncontrollable due to floods. And here water has entered the low-lying areas. Auranga river is above the danger mark. NDRF has rescued 300 people.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

