Gujarat Results 2022: After winning the Election from Viramgam, Hardik Patel says, 'Will take Gujarat further'

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Gujarat Elections Results were declared yesterday i.e. on 8th December. BJP registered a resounding victory by getting more than 34 thousand votes. After winning on BJP ticket from Viramgam, Hardik Patel said that he will work to take Gujarat further.