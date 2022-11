Gujarat: 'We asked Congress to target terrorism, instead they targeted me', says PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Attacking the Congress in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'Modi is the target of the Congress, not terrorism'. Targeting the Congress on the issue of terrorism, the PM said that the ideology of the Congress on terror is still the same and the Congress started crying over the Batla encounter.