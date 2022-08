Gujarat : Who pelted stones in the procession of Lord Ganesha?

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession of Lord Ganesha in Vadodara, Gujarat last night. People also pelted stones during the clash. So far 13 people have been arrested in this case.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

