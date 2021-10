Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment in manager Ranjit murder case, fined 31 lakhs

Ram Rahim and 4 others are accused of allegedly killing his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. Due to which 5 convicts including Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Panchkula. A fine of 31 lakh was also imposed on Ram Rahim.