Dera Chief Ram Rahim Launches His New Song 'Desh Ki Jawani' while on parole

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is facing punishment is out of jail on parole for 40 days. Meanwhile, Ram Rahim has released is new song 'Desh Ki Jawani'.