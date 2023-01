videoDetails

Gurugram Witnesses Horrible Road Accident, ERV Van Collides With Another Car

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

A terrible road accident took place in Haryana's Gurugram. Police's ERV van collided with another vehicle. A newborn baby has died in this accident. A case has been registered against the ERV driver. ERV van was coming from the wrong direction due to which this accident happened.