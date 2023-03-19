हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Gurugram's Condition is bad after the first rain of the season
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 19, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
The rains in Gurugram again exposed the claims of the administration. Long jams were seen at many places in the city after the rains.
×
All Videos
9:37
Acharya Dhirendra Shastri repeat the demand for Hindu nation says, 'dedicate a child for Sanatan'
5:13
Big news from sources on Amritpal Singh
5:1
Amritpal Singh News: Police action against Waris Punjab De
1:10
Amritpal Singh in contact with Khalistanis, trying to go to Canada via Nepal
6:52
Amritpal Singh News : Internet shutdown in many districts of Punjab
Trending Videos
9:37
Acharya Dhirendra Shastri repeat the demand for Hindu nation says, 'dedicate a child for Sanatan'
5:13
Big news from sources on Amritpal Singh
5:1
Amritpal Singh News: Police action against Waris Punjab De
1:10
Amritpal Singh in contact with Khalistanis, trying to go to Canada via Nepal
6:52
Amritpal Singh News : Internet shutdown in many districts of Punjab
Gurugram,Gurugram rain,gurugram weather,Gurugram waterlogging,waterlogged,gurugram rainfall,gurugram flooding,gurugram waterlogged,gurugram waterlogged roads,gurugram rain waterlogged video,water logging in gurugram,waterlogging in gurugram,gurugram streets heavily waterlogged,Gurugram rains,Gurugram traffic,gurugram rain today,gurugrams,waterlogged streets,gurgram waterlogging news,waterlogging in gurgram,