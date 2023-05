videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC gives big order to ASI on 'Shivling'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

A hearing was held in the Allahabad High Court on Friday on the petition filed regarding the investigation of the 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi premises. The High Court has accepted the petition demanding carbon dating and scientific survey of 'Shivling'. The court has directed the concerned departments to conduct necessary surveys.