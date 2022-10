Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court to pronounce verdict on carbon dating of 'Shivling' today

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

The district court of Varanasi will deliver the verdict in the Gyanvapi carbon dating case today. After hearing both the sides, the court had reserved the verdict on October 11. The court will decide whether to test the Gyanvapi complex by carbon dating or scientific method.