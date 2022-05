Gyanvapi Case: What did the chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust say on Zee News?

The hearing in the Supreme Court regarding the Gyanvapi case has been postponed till tomorrow. Apart from this, the Supreme Court has also stayed the hearing in the lower court. Now, the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow at 3 pm. Now, the Chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has made a big claim on this matter.