Modi takes charge as PM, first decision is to release Kisan Nidhi instalment

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: The swearing-in ceremony of Modi Government 3.0 was completed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time. 71 ministers also took oath with him. After taking oath as Prime Minister, Modi immediately came into action. He took charge by reaching the Prime Minister's Office and issued his first order. Prime Minister Modi first approved the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on Monday.