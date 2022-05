Gyanvapi case: Why is Nandi's face towards Mosque?

The controversy related to Gyanvapi is continously going on, everyday new facts about Shivling and Nandi's presence in the mosque are coming out in this matter. But the big question is what is Nandi's importance in our Hindu scriptures, what is Nandi's connection with Lord Shiva, why is it said that Shiva can't worshipped without Nandi. Watch this report to know more.