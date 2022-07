Gyanvapi Controversy: Today's hearing in Gyanvapi case ends

Hearing in the Gyanvapi Masjid case was held in the Varanasi District Court on Monday in which there was a debate regarding the regular visit of Shringar Gauri. The next hearing in this case will now be held on July 21.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

