Will BJP accept Nitish-Naidu's demands?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister of the country. The new government may be sworn in on June 9. But even before the swearing in, the demands of Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu have started raising questions. Will the Modi 3.0 government be able to take as powerful decisions as it did during Modi's first and second terms? What are the demands of NDA allies which are increasing the tension of BJP even before the swearing in of the government?

