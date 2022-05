Gyanvapi Mosque Case Updates : What does the Hindu religious leader say before the decision on Gyanvapi?

The District Court will give its verdict in Gyanvapi and Shringar Gauri case today. The hearing related to this matter has been completed. A decision has to be taken to replace the appointed court commissioner for survey in Gyanvapi complex and also to conduct survey and videography in the basement of Gyanvapi Masjid.