Gyanvapi Survey Superfast: UP police on alert after plea filed to demolish wall beside Wazukhana

After the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid of Varanasi, the controversy is increasing. Now, a new video of Wuzukhana has surfaced, in which Nandi is seen. The Hindu side has claimed that surveyors have recovered a Shivling in the Wuzukhana. Watch 25 big news related to Gyanvapi.