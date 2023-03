videoDetails

H3N2 scare after COVID, takes one life in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

H3N2: Influenza virus has started showing its outbreak in India. For the past several weeks, there is news of the death of four patients due to H3N2 virus amid continuous increase in infection in many states of the country.