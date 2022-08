Hafiz Saeed Property In India: Why Hafiz is buying property in India?

ED's campaign against terror funding continues. In the cases related to Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, 25 properties have been attached so far and this seized property includes a residential flat, shop in Delhi, Gurugram besides bank accounts.

Aug 12, 2022

