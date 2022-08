Hanumantal and Jalpari ponds of Jabalpur city overflowed

Due to incessant rains in Jabalpur, Hanumantal and Jalpari ponds of Jabalpur city have overflowed. Narmada is also at its peak.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

