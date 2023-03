videoDetails

Haridwar: Baba Ramdev celebrates Holi with flowers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Today, the festival of Holi is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. Yogguru Baba Ramdev celebrated Holi with flowers at Ganga Ghat in Haridwar and said - this is a festival of meeting of all.