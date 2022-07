Haryana DSP Murder Case: The fear of uniform ended in the mafia?

There is no fear of law and order among the mining mafia in Haryana. In Nuh area, the mining mafia threw a dumper on the DSP, in which he died on the spot.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

