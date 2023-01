videoDetails

Haryana Sports Minister accused of molestation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been accused of molestation by a junior women's coach. After which the Sports Minister resigned from his post. On the other hand, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on this whole episode that the matter should be investigated impartially.