Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh resigns after Sexual Harassment Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Police has registered an FIR against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. Junior women's coach has accused former hockey player Sandeep Singh of molestation.

