Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's Convoy Meets With An Acccident In Hisar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

A major accident has been reported with Deputy CM' Dushyant Chautala's convoy in Haryana's Hisar. The vehicle escorting Dushyant Chautala met with an accident. Know what is the whole matter.