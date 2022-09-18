NewsVideos

Hazaribagh Bus Accident: Death toll in Hazaribagh road accident reached 8, PM Modi expressed grief

Hazaribagh Bus Accident: People of Sikh community from Giridih came out to attend Ardas Kirtan at Ranchi Gurdwara. The bus fell down from the bridge due to a sharp turn on the road. Eight passengers have died in this accident and other passengers are being treated at the hospital.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
