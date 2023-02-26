NewsVideos
HC stay the MCD Standing Committee in Delhi

|Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The High Court has put an interim stay on the standing committee elections to be held on February 27. Court has sent notices to LG's office, MCD and its newly elected Mayor.

