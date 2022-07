Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people

The ongoing monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have now started causing havoc. A cloud burst in the Choj drain in Manikarn of district Kullu in the early hours of Wednesday.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

