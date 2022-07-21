Headline: ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today. On the other hand, the Congress will conduct a satyagraha in protest against it today. Along with all the state presidents and general secretaries of the party, the chief ministers of both the states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have also been called to Delhi.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

