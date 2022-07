Headline: Muslim religious leader murdered in Nashik

Muslim religious leader was murdered in Maharashtra's Nashik. Sufi Khwaja Syed Zarif Chishti was shot dead by miscreants on street last evening.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

