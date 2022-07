Headline: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new President of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new President of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's Parliament seals with 134 votes

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new President of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's Parliament seals with 134 votes