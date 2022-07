Headlines: No relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court

Nupur Sharma has not got relief from the Supreme Court in the matter of her controversial statement. The court has held her responsible for inciting religious sentiments.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

